THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown
Read all four parts of this outstanding University of Stellenbosch Business School study into the rise and fall of Markus Jooste's Steinhoff
22 June 2018 - 11:35
The Steinhoff saga, possibly the biggest case of corporate fraud in South African business history, has dominated financial and general news since the company’s share price collapsed on 5 December 2017. In this four-part series, The University of Stellenbosch Business School reflects on what went wrong and extracts lessons to be learnt.
In the words of the authors: "Much can be gleaned from business success stories, but even more revealing sometimes are business failures."
Now you can read all four parts of this outstanding case study:
PART ONE - The making of a corporate giant
PART TWO - The board that looked the other way
PART THREE - Arrogance, impunity and entitlement
Please sign in or register to comment.