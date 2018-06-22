THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown

The Steinhoff saga, possibly the biggest case of corporate fraud in South African business history, has dominated financial and general news since the company’s share price collapsed on 5 December 2017. In this four-part series, The University of Stellenbosch Business School reflects on what went wrong and extracts lessons to be learnt.

In the words of the authors: "Much can be gleaned from business success stories, but even more revealing sometimes are business failures."

Now you can read all four parts of this outstanding case study:

PART ONE - The making of a corporate giant

PART TWO - The board that looked the other way

PART THREE - Arrogance, impunity and entitlement

PART FOUR - Five do-or-die lessons for business