THE STEINHOFF SAGA: The inside story of SA's biggest corporate meltdown

Read all four parts of this outstanding University of Stellenbosch Business School study into the rise and fall of Markus Jooste's Steinhoff

22 June 2018 - 11:35

The Steinhoff saga, possibly the biggest case of corporate fraud in South African business history, has dominated financial and general news since the company’s share price collapsed on 5 December 2017. In this four-part series, The University of Stellenbosch Business School  reflects on what went wrong and extracts lessons to be learnt.

In the words of the authors: "Much can be gleaned from business success stories, but even more revealing sometimes are business failures."

Now you can read all four parts of this outstanding case study:

PART ONE - The making of a corporate giant

PART TWO - The board that looked the other way

PART THREE - Arrogance, impunity and entitlement

PART FOUR - Five do-or-die lessons for business

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART ONE - The making of a corporate giant

The remarkable story of Steinhoff's growth, from its humble beginnings in Germany to its transformation into a massive global holding company
7 days ago

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART TWO - The board that looked the other way

'Investors find Steinhoff impossible to analyse from one year to the next, given its frenzied deal-making. I can understand that feeling' - Marcus ...
4 days ago

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART THREE - Arrogance, impunity and entitlement

'His sometimes unconventional tactics were driven by a seemingly unshakeable self-confidence'
2 days ago

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART FOUR - Five do-or-die lessons for business

'Deep-seated stirrings of envy, greed, self-absorption, arrogance or a sense of entitlement could infiltrate people’s moral fibre at any stage – even ...
6 hours ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.