Steinhoff faces fine from Frankfurt exchange for failing to submit figures

Steinhoff may receive a fine from the Frankfurt securities exchange after the scandal-hit retailer said it would miss a Wednesday deadline to submit audited 2017 financial results.

The exchange’s sanctions committee, an independent body, can impose a fine of as much as €1m if a listed entity violates licence obligations, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Boerse said in an e-mailed response to questions, while declining to comment on specific companies. One of those requirements is to report earnings within a set time frame.

Steinhoff failed to publish 2017 results as scheduled in December after Deloitte did not sign off on the accounts. The owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the US went on to say it had uncovered financial irregularities, leading CEO Markus Jooste to resign and triggering a more than 80% crash in the share price. PwC has been hired by the company to investigate the problem.

While the probe was continuing, Steinhoff would not publish the accounts by a January 31 deadline, the retailer said in a statement on Tuesday. Even so, the shares would continue to trade in Frankfurt and Johannesburg and the company would provide a progress update as soon as possible. A spokesperson for Steinhoff did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the prospect of a fine.

The 54-year-old retailer moved its primary listing to Frankfurt from Johannesburg at the end of 2015, while keeping a secondary registration in Johannesburg. Steinhoff trades on the German bourse’s prime standard, where companies have to file quarterly reports.

The JSE will take its lead from Frankfurt when deciding how to respond to the company’s failure to report earnings, said JSE director of listings John Burke. Separately, Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed bonds, valued at R6.8bn, could be suspended, Business Day reported last week.

With Loni Prinsloo

Bloomberg