Companies / Retail & Consumer

Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback

The impairment equates to a tenth of the retailer's market capitalisation, while a shareholder says it has not come a surprise

25 January 2018 - 05:40 NICK HEDLEY
A David Jones store in Australian. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
A David Jones store in Australian. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Woolworths said on Wednesday it had impaired the value of Australian department store chain David Jones by nearly R7bn, or about a 10th of the South African retailer’s total market capitalisation.

Woolworths announced a noncash impairment charge
for David Jones of A$712.5m (R6.9bn) after the JSE’s close, which reflected "the cyclical downturn and structural changes" affecting Australia’s retail sector.

The group also conceded to "poor or delayed execution" on some key initiatives and said it would continue to invest in the business, which it bought for R23.3bn in 2014.

Analysts said that having written down nearly a third of that amount, Woolworths clearly overpaid for the business.

Just One Lap founder Simon Brown — a now "grumpy" Woolworths shareholder — said the impairment was "terrifying but not a surprise".

"They had warned of a write-down but that write-down looks quite chunky to me. I hadn’t expected quite so much."

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Woolworths in R7bn David Jones setback 

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Clothing sector to unzip retail sales growth

While figures suggest signs of recovery, the spoils have not trickled down to all clothing retailers
Companies
3 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Woolworths fails to deliver even on weak hopes

Perhaps most worrying was that the sluggish performance of David Jones, which had been ahead of the national average, has now dropped below it
Companies
9 days ago

Woolworths down on poor sales

The retailer also said on Monday that overall sales for the 26 weeks to December 24 grew just 2.5%
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Poundland seeks management buyout after Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Ascendis selloff attributed to scandal over ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
5.
Singh dodges blame for Tegeta and McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.