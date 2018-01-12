Steinhoff considers redeeming notes

Steinhoff is considering the early redemption of about R7bn worth of medium-term notes in a move analysts say is designed to release it from restrictions on its ability to sell off attractive South African assets.

On Thursday, the company advised holders of all notes outstanding under the Steinhoff Services R15bn domestic medium-term note programme that it was considering an early redemption of the outstanding notes, estimated at R7bn in the local market.

Their value has held up significantly better than that of the Steinhoff International bonds. Earlier this week, the European Central Bank confirmed it had sold its entire holding of Steinhoff International bonds. The bank bought €800m of the bonds in July 2017 when they carried an investment-grade rating. In December the rating was cut to junk.