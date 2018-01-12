Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Steinhoff considers redeeming notes

Early redemption could signal that Steinhoff is ‘hamstrung by the terms of the notes’

12 January 2018 - 05:51 Ann Crotty
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Steinhoff is considering the early redemption of about R7bn worth of medium-term notes in a move analysts say is designed to release it from restrictions on its ability to sell off attractive South African assets.

On Thursday, the company advised holders of all notes outstanding under the Steinhoff Services R15bn domestic medium-term note programme that it was considering an early redemption of the outstanding notes, estimated at R7bn in the local market.

Their value has held up significantly better than that of the Steinhoff International bonds. Earlier this week, the European Central Bank confirmed it had sold its entire holding of Steinhoff International bonds. The bank bought €800m of the bonds in July 2017 when they carried an investment-grade rating. In December the rating was cut to junk.

Hearings on Steinhoff set down for late January, says Yunus Carrim

Parliament’s finance committee chair says they will be held jointly with Scopa and the portfolio committee on public service and administration
Companies
17 hours ago

Steinhoff’s international bonds are trading at €0.20 to €0.30. South African notes are trading at about 80c to 90c. This relative attractiveness reflects their backing by a strong South African balance sheet that includes holdings in PSG, Steinhoff Africa Retail and Investec Private Equity.

One analyst, who preferred not to be named, said the decision to buy back the notes might have been influenced by attached conditions, which prevented the company from disposing of any assets in the event of difficulties. "They’re hamstrung by the terms of the notes and may not be able to undertake the restructuring they think is necessary," said the analyst.

Steinhoff provided no details on how it would fund the early redemption of the notes. It is possible that local banks with an exposure to the group’s international bonds might be willing to back the move in the hope it will improve the recoverability of their international exposure.

Analysts said Thursday’s announcement pointed to the first major move by the company aimed at resolving its near-crippling problems.

crottya@bdfm.co.za

ECB’s Steinhoff sale is a red flag for perfect credit market

The offloading of Steinhoff bonds ‘steepened the cliff between in and out’ as the European Central Bank prepares to slash its asset buying in half
Companies
12 hours ago

Jooste accused of 'naked fraud'

Largest shareholder won’t be selling its stake just yet — because there simply isn’t enough information available
Money & Investing
23 hours ago

Varsity Cup rugby backer Steinhoff jumps ship

The beleaguered global retailer is also the headline sponsor of the SA Sevens team‚ the Blitzboks
Sport
1 day ago

More pain for Steinhoff as local investors seek to join Dutch class action

News that the well-resourced VEB is prepared to fight for South African shareholders adds to the mounting woes
Companies
2 hours ago

Hearings on Steinhoff set down for late January, says Yunus Carrim
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Jooste accused of 'naked fraud'
Money & Investing

Steinhoff races to avoid cash crunch at subsidiaries
Companies / Retail & Consumer

How Steinhoff is shaking up a sleepy German debt market
Companies / Retail & Consumer

