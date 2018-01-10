Steinhoff races to avoid cash crunch at subsidiaries

In talks with creditors, Steinhoff had conceded it has a funding gap of €550m, the sources said, adding that deals that had already been struck or were imminent brought the total down to about €200m.

Talks with banks and other potential creditors about the remaining amount for the group and its subsidiaries were advanced and could be concluded within the next week, the sources said.

"The main goal right now is to avoid any Steinhoff unit running out of cash and potentially pulling down the whole group," one of the people said, adding that the new credit lines would probably plug financing needs for only three months.

Steinhoff was not available for comment.

Jet for sale

Kika-Leiner, with annual sales of about €800m in Austria and eastern Europe — where founder Bruno Steinhoff sourced his goods in the Communist era — remains the unit with the single largest financing gap, even after selling €50m worth of property to investor Rene Benko, the sources said.

A private company jet, which may fetch about €15m, has also been put on the block.

The company was also in the final stages of putting the finances of more subsidiaries on a new footing, after securing fresh money for Poundland and Mattress Firm over the last three weeks, they said.

French unit Conforama is raising €200m in financing with the help of adviser Rothschild, the people said.