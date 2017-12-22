Retail group Shoprite said on Friday that it had put plans in place to limit the effect of a strike at its stores.

"It is a priority for the Shoprite Group to resolve the matters that have been discussed over a period of time through the appropriate channels in the interest of all our employees‚ as well as our customers‚" the supermarket chain said in a statement.

More than 30‚000 workers are expected to take part in the protected strike on Friday‚ according to the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers’ Union (Saccawu) and union federation Cosatu.

The workers are demanding a reversal of changes to working hours‚ the reinstatement of Sandton Checkers employees who were dismissed for protesting against the changes‚ safe transport for night-shift staff and a guaranteed number of minimum working hours for part-time workers.