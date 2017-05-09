We were not good enough for Gugulethu mall, trader tells retail grocery inquiry

Small and independent retailers took to the stand on Tuesday as the grocery retail market inquiry went into the second day of public hearings in Cape Town.

The panel, headed by Halton Cheadle, heard testimony from smaller players about the difficulties they faced in conducting their businesses in townships, peri-urban and rural areas in the face of expansion by national supermarket chains.

Thandi Kama, owner of Skhoma Butchery in Gugulethu, said her business had nearly gone under since the establishment of Gugulethu Square. Anchor tenants include Shoprite and Spar.

"We were promised that our business would be taken to the next level with the development of the mall. We were told we would have 5% ownership in the mall. We, along with other small businesses, had been trading in the area for more than 30 years. But when the development came, we were told we were not good enough," said Kama.

Kama said the business that her father had built and established was forcibly demolished. As none of the promises made had been written on paper save for minutes from council meetings, Kama had to go to court to get the business up and running.