We were not good enough for Gugulethu mall, trader tells retail grocery inquiry

09 May 2017 - 17:10 Colleen Goko
A street sign on the corner of Klipfontein and Johnson Qona streets points the way to Gugulethu township in Cape Town. Picture: THE TIMES
Small and independent retailers took to the stand on Tuesday as the grocery retail market inquiry went into the second day of public hearings in Cape Town.

The panel, headed by Halton Cheadle, heard testimony from smaller players about the difficulties they faced in conducting their businesses in townships, peri-urban and rural areas in the face of expansion by national supermarket chains.

Thandi Kama, owner of Skhoma Butchery in Gugulethu, said her business had nearly gone under since the establishment of Gugulethu Square. Anchor tenants include Shoprite and Spar.

"We were promised that our business would be taken to the next level with the development of the mall. We were told we would have 5% ownership in the mall. We, along with other small businesses, had been trading in the area for more than 30 years. But when the development came, we were told we were not good enough," said Kama.

Kama said the business that her father had built and established was forcibly demolished. As none of the promises made had been written on paper save for minutes from council meetings, Kama had to go to court to get the business up and running.

We were promised that our business would be taken to the next level with the development of the mall

"Our assets and property were destroyed. We had to force the developers to make space for us but they were reluctant to give us a lease or a place to trade. Shoprite and Spar had a lease agreement in place already and knew what their trading space would look like. My business was in place since 1985 but no one could tell me where I would be".

Kama said she had been running the business from the mall since 2010 but there were many issues still outstanding.

"I only got my food licence this year. So it’s been very tough. The landlords have been changed. The promise of 5% ownership has never been seen. The only thing we have seen is the increase in rentals. I opened another small business to supplement the income. But the feet are at the mall. My challenge is with the landlord. But how do you battle the landlord? The developers come with their terms," she said.

The hearings will continue in Cape Town until May 12.

JSE to create township exchange for very small entrepreneurs

JSE CEO tells Parliament the exchange will be ‘cheap, accessible and affordable’ and updates ownership data for the JSE
Companies
6 days ago

Township economy plan needs to tackle skills deficit

Township SMMEs need skills development to tap unprecedented access to business opportunities in the state’s refocused procurement strategy, writes ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Wanted: radical economic information

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's big reveal at WEF is short on detail
Business
2 days ago

