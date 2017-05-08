Finding solid opportunity in SA’s wobbly economic climate
Priced-in risk, diversity and appropriate asset classes can provide investors with protection, writes Michael Moyle
Although uncertainty has dominated local financial markets in the weeks since the cabinet reshuffle and sovereign credit rating downgrade, Prudential’s view on potential investor returns over the medium term has been less gloomy than one might imagine.
The weakness seen in South African nominal bonds, listed property and financial and retail shares has presented opportunities for investors to buy up attractive assets at discounted valuations that should produce above-average returns over the medium term.
As valuation-based investors positioning our multi-asset portfolios in the "post-downgrade" environment, it is important to note that we have not changed our approach: we continue to place importance on building well-diversified portfolios of attractively valued assets with the appropriate risk. These characteristics provide some level of inherent protection against future market shocks.
So how are our funds positioned to earn the best possible returns over the medium term?
First, our portfolios have been, and continue to be, at or near the maximum allowed offshore exposure, which acts as a strong rand hedge. We believe foreign equities in aggregate are priced around fair value, despite the strong run in US equity markets since President Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, as corporate earnings growth has accelerated and the market has rerated as well.
As such, we are neutrally positioned in our offshore equity holdings. And with government bond yields remaining low across the globe, we are underweight in offshore bonds. We prefer foreign cash assets and are overweight in many of our portfolios; this also gives us the ability to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
Among South African assets, we are moderately overweight in equities, nominal bonds and listed property at the expense of inflation-linked bonds (ILBs) and local cash.
The FTSE/JSE All Share Index’s 12-month forward price-earnings ratio of about 14 times at the time of writing is trading just below our estimate of long-term fair value and is somewhat cheaper than offshore equities.
In our selection of shares, our portfolios are overweight in well-priced rand hedges such as Naspers, British American Tobacco, Sasol, Anglo American and Glencore.
We have also been overweight in undervalued financial stocks, which remain attractive on a risk-reward basis.
We have been avoiding general retail stocks, where we believe valuations have not reflected the pressures being brought to bear on consumers. We are underweight in the sector with selective overweights in TFG and Pick n Pay.
Listed property is another overweight class for Prudential, having sold off following the cabinet reshuffle and downgrade. At the time of writing, listed property companies (excluding developers) are priced to return about 16% per annum over the medium term (assuming no change in the market’s valuation of property). This is comfortably above inflation and adequate compensation for the risk involved.
Notably, actual reported growth in distributions per share for the leading listed property companies averaged 9.1% in the first quarter of 2017, while we estimate that the one-year forward-earnings growth forecasts for the South African Property Index, excluding developers, grew by about 9.3% year on year during the quarter. This implies slight upgrades to earnings forecasts, given the previous consensus centred on 8.1% growth.
That being said, fundamentals remain fragile as a result of the weak South African economic environment. In the retail sector, trading densities (measured by turnover and/or retail space) fell to below inflation for the first quarter. Results confirm this downward pressure, with cannibalisation of sales from new and competing centres being a contributing factor.
Finally, Prudential’s multi-asset unit trusts have been overweight in South African government and corporate bonds since the Nenegate sell-off and remain so, albeit to a lesser extent.
We believe 10-year government bond yields of 8.7% offer an adequate return for the potential risk. As for inflation-linked bonds, we are underweight in these given that they remain slightly expensive, pricing in a 10-year break-even inflation rate of 6.5%, still elevated compared to our long-term inflation rate benchmark of 6%.
Looking ahead, investors can expect continuing volatility amid high levels of uncertainty. There is heightened political risk abroad stemming from the unpredictable policies of the Trump administration as well as Brexit and rising populist pressures in Europe.
Locally, the repercussions of SA’s elevated political risk and noninvestment-grade rating will continue to unwind. Although global conditions are improving, the extent to which we can benefit from this has been dented by our downgrade.
Much will depend on the degree of rand weakness, political stability and the ability of the Treasury to inspire confidence.
• Moyle is head of multi-asset at Prudential Investment Managers.
