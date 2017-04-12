LVMH has luxury market in the bag as shares soar

Paris — LVMH shares rose to a record in Paris after the luxury leader’s sales far exceeded estimates on rebounding demand for items from Louis Vuitton bags to Hennessy cognac.

Figures released after markets closed on Monday showed first-quarter organic revenue rose 13%, compared with the 8% median forecast.

All divisions beat estimates, with the fashion and drinks units standing out. The stock gained as much as 2.9% to €213.50, the steepest intraday advance in more than a month.

Investment in brands such as Louis Vuitton has enabled LVMH to extend its leadership of an industry that is undergoing a turnaround after several years of ebbing demand in China and a slowdown in travel to Europe.

Such levels of growth should not be expected for the full year, the company said.

"As the sector bellwether, LVMH’s beat should support the luxury space," said RBC Europe analyst Rogerio Fujimori. The results "also raise the bar for other stocks reporting in coming weeks".