Taste Holdings sales up 55%

CARLO Gonzaga is CE of Taste Holdings.

SUMMIT TV: Fast-food and jewellery company Taste Holdings reported a 55% jump in sales for the six months to the end of August, and headline earnings per share rose by 45% to 4.5c. A huge jump in sales — how much of that was organic?

CARLO GONZAGA: We made an acquisition in February so that came through in the six months but as it turned out all the divisions chipped in this time around.

STV: How much of that 55% jump was from the acquisition of the Fish & Chip Co?

CG: Probably about 75% of the increase came from that — and you will see quite a big jump in our distribution business, which is a combination of Fish & Chip and now we are distributing products for Scooters, Maxis and St Elmo’s franchisees as well.

STV: How much operating profit did the Fish & Chip business bring?

CG: It’s quite difficult to separate them out because that’s combined in our food businesses. When we did disclose that it was about R2.1m for the month of February but we’ve since integrated the businesses fully so there is the shared cost centre that goes into that.

STV: How has the integration gone and what benefits have you achieved?

CG: That’s interesting — on the franchise side that’s been merged with the rest of our franchise businesses, which is Scooters, Maxis and St Elmo’s. On the distribution side we’ve leveraged a lot of synergies using the distribution business we acquired with Fish & Chip to now launch distribution into the rest of the businesses so we are now distributing to about 450 stores weekly around the country. That acquisition is what gave us the stepping stone to be able to do that.

STV: So with hindsight it’s been a good acquisition?

CG: Strategically it filled the gap of going to the lower LSMs (living standards measures) where we are now — and it’s ramped up our vertical integration within the business.

STV: There is legal action against the sellers of the Fish & Chip Co?

CG: Yes, we’ve announced where we are with that. Like anything legal it doesn’t move very swiftly. Our point is clear that the allegations are baseless but we don’t want to litigate in the media.

STV: How much have you provided for legal fees.

CG: In a business like ours where we have a cost base of nearly R100m, it is really insignificant.

STV: Are those in the interim earnings?

CG: Yes, they are already in there.

STV: What is the split in the business between jewellery and fast food? It’s quite an anomaly to offer jewellery and pizza...

CG: There’s a lot of things we’ve done that people didn’t agree with — but they do now. Historically (jewellery chain) NWJ has been as high as 70% in terms of the contribution to operating profit but we have concentrated on food in the past two years to try and get the split towards 50-50 in terms of operating profits. NWJ sucks cash as it grows whereas our food businesses generate cash so we wanted to balance that out. It’s still a substantial contributor in spite of the fact that it’s only one brand and 80 stores, versus the 50 stores in our food business and it’s still nearly half.

STV: How is the jewellery business doing? In this economic climate who is buying jewellery?

CG: Intuitively one would think that jewellery would be the one thing that would fall out the bottom — but a lot of people don’t appreciate that we are at the value end, and our average transaction is around R800 but we are a proper jeweller. You will see in our corporate stores like-for-like sales are up 13.5% and that’s on the back of a 14% increase last year — so clearly people are still buying jewellery for gifts, weddings and what have you. What we have seen is people migrating from higher-end jewellers down to the value jewellers where we are.

STV: Has the higher gold price impacted on NWJ?

CG: It has impacted on our ability to pass on that increase — but what’s happened is a lot of innovation has gone into how we make different jewellery with less gold, and we’ve seen a swing into silver in the past three years. People might spend the same amount of money, but spend that on different products.

STV: Some people are concerned that during this interim period you saw negative cash generation...

CG: If you look deeper into our numbers we took over the distribution centre in the last week of August so that’s been a timing issue in terms of inventory — because the way our distribution centre works is our stores typically pay within seven days and we pay on whatever terms we have with our suppliers, so that generates cash. The balance was in the NWJ business that always sucks cash at this time of the year because we manufacture for our own stores so we have to start with the Christmas range in August so we can manufacture to get that into the stores into December.

STV: So you are not concerned?

CG: No, given the nature of it. If we look historically we buy at this time of year to take advantage of the exchange rate, which thankfully we did back then...

STV: Would that explain the rise in inventory?

CG: Yes, there was R11m just for NWJ.

STV: What’s the outlook going forward? You’re cautious about profits because of the state of the economy...

CG: Someone said to me that my outlook was pretty pessimistic — but the Taste group is well positioned in terms of growth but in spite of the strong-same store sales across all our brands in the past few months, it’s still very tough trading for our franchisees and that’s really what matters. Consumers may be buying but (with) electricity that’s gone up and continues to go up, it’s tough trading. In that respect we are always working quite hard to try and balance that part of the business at franchisee level as opposed to Taste level.

STV: What actions are you taking to increase market share?

CG: All our brands have large marketing funds within their segments, we’ve seen innovation in the food segment, the guys going to different day parts. When one gets asked questions about innovation when one is in such an innovative sector, it doesn’t seem apparent but that’s what the business is all about, reinventing brands and image. This is the second time we’ve rebranded Scooters in the past 12 years so we are doing a lot of things to remain relevant to consumers.

STV: Are you looking at more acquisitions? There’ve been quite a few in the past few years...

CG: We are always open to and looking at acquisitions. One doesn’t wake up one morning and say, "Let’s go make an acquisition!" A decent acquisition probably takes a year so even now we are looking. When we were looking at Fish & Chip Co we were looking at other businesses so we haven’t stopped shopping. At the same time we are quite focused on bedding down the distribution business at the moment.

STV: Would there be greater vertical integration? It seems all the brand companies are integrating vertically and eating up their suppliers...

CG: As long as we are creating new value and passing some of that to the franchisees — that’s what we are doing — then we see a reason to integrate. If all we are doing is taking a piece of someone else’s pie — that’s not really why we are doing it. We want to pass the value on to the franchisees.