Attacq strengthens balance sheet with sale of MAS stake
Attacq says the R2.7bn Waterfall City transaction with the Government Employment Pension Fund in 2023 bolstered Attacq’s balance sheet
12 March 2024 - 08:55
Property group Attacq has sold its stake in MAS Real Estate for nearly R800m, further bolstering its capital structure after reducing its debt pile by about R2.5bn at the end of December.
On Tuesday, Attacq said the sale of its remaining interest in MAS for R773m was a strategic decision “taken in accordance with Attacq’s capital allocation framework over its assets of which it has significant influence over.”..
