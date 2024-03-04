Hyprop Investments acquires Table Bay Mall
Competition Commission approves the transaction without conditions
04 March 2024 - 20:54
Hyprop Investments said on Monday it had concluded the purchase of the Table Bay Mall in Cape Town.
Hyprop, which owns popular shopping malls such as Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, said it had acquired 100% of the commercial letting enterprise, including the property and lease agreements relating to it...
