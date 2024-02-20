Vukile raises R1bn to pursue potential deals in SA and Spain
Funds from accelerated bookbuild will also be used to reduce debt
20 February 2024 - 15:56
Vukile Property Fund has raised R1bn to fortify its balance sheet for potential acquisitions in SA and Spain, where it has earmarked further opportunities for growth.
The money was raised via an accelerated bookbuild — a share sale held over a short period of time — which was oversubscribed...
