Landsdowne group sees Orlando Towers Estate as benchmark for Soweto lifestyle estates
Newly appointed manager see plenty of opportunity in township’s maiden sectional title and lifestyle development
14 February 2024 - 20:22
Fresh from being appointed manager of Orlando Towers Estate, Landsdowne Property Group says it expects the sectional title and lifestyle development in Soweto, SA’s largest township, to take off in the years ahead.
“We see massive growth potential for sectional title management in Soweto as new models in urban living in traditional townships increase on the back of demand for secure lifestyle environments,” said Landsdowne CEO Jonathan Kohler...
