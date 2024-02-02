Companies / Property

WATCH: Growthpoint signs energy supply deal with Etana energy

Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint SA CEO Estienne de Klerk

02 February 2024 - 16:27
Apex Studios in Braamfontein is a student accommodation building owned by Growthpoint Properties. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint has signed a power purchase agreement with Etana Energy for the supply of renewable energy to Growthpoint’s commercial property buildings across various jurisdictions in the country.

Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint SA CEO Estienne de Klerk for more detail.

