Accelerate to spend R200m to reposition Fourways Mall
Fund seeks to position mall as first-choice family-orientated entertainment and shopping destination
27 December 2023 - 10:06
Accelerate Property Fund will spend R200m funded from noncore asset disposals to reposition its flagship asset, the Fourways Mall, north of Johannesburg.
The JSE-listed diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) owns assets in the Fourways node including BMW Fourways, Cedar Square, The Buzz Shopping Centre and Waterford, as well as Portside in Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.