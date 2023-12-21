Resilient Reit and Lighthouse Properties acquire Spanish mall for €171m
The dominant regional shopping centre is fully let to 147 major international and national retailers with annual footfall of 9-million
21 December 2023 - 15:00
JSE-listed Resilient Reit and Lighthouse Properties have jointly acquired Salera Centro, a regional shopping centre in Castellon de la Plana in Spain, for €171m.
The purchase price represents an annualised net initial yield of 7.7% including transaction costs based on the 2024 forecast net operating income...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.