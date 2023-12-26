Understanding insurance in sectional title estates
The lines of responsibility when it comes to insurance matters and damages claims are often blurred
26 December 2023 - 06:00
South Africans are increasingly opting to live in large security estates because of safety, lifestyle and affordability factors.
Despite these benefits, the lines of responsibility when it comes to insurance matters and damages claims are often blurred, said Jonathan Kohler, founder and CEO of Landsdowne Properties...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.