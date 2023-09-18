Attacq seals R2.7bn deal with Government Employees Pension Fund
Shareholders voted in favour of the deal, giving Attacq financial muscle to unlock development opportunities at Waterfall City
18 September 2023 - 17:26
JSE-listed Attacq and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have closed a R2.7bn deal to fund the Waterfall City development pipeline in Midrand.
Shareholders voted 100% in favour of the deal concerning two resolutions tabled, at a general meeting held on Monday...
