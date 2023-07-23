SAM MKOKELI: Transnet’s only realistic fix lies with the market
Politicians incapable to effective decision-making to right wrongs
23 July 2023 - 07:34
State logistics company Transnet is receiving considerable attention from the shareholder — if the appointment of a new board is anything to go by. And this week, Kumba Iron Ore magnified the downsides of Transnet’s failures by warning its sales would be lower than expected due to “logistics challenges”.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan recently appointed nine nonexecutive directors and reappointed two others to the new board. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now