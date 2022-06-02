Money & Investing REITS Delta’s comeback plan There’s money to be made from the dirt-cheap government-focused property play — if its turnaround strategy pays off B L Premium

Delta Property Fund, which owns mostly inner-city office blocks let to government tenants, has gone through the wringer in recent years.

In early 2020, the company was hit by allegations of financial irregularities under its former management team, which led to the resignation of founder and CEO Sandile Nomvete and fellow executives...