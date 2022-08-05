×

Companies / Property

Delta to sell four properties at below market value

Former executives have denied any wrongdoing and have said they left to make way for new leadership to drive a turnaround

BL Premium
05 August 2022 - 23:35 Nico Gous

Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, is selling four properties for just under two-thirds of their market value from a few months ago as it looks to cut its debt load.

The properties, three of which are in Bloemfontein and one in Kimberley, will be sold for R98.8m next month despite their market value of R150.9m in February 2022...

BL Premium

