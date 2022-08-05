JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
There is a high correlation between declining consumer confidence and the rising appearance of ‘recession’ on Google
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Former executives have denied any wrongdoing and have said they were making way for new leadership to drive a turnaround
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Workers will strike from August 21 to 29 after the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company failed to increase its 7% wage increase offer
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, is selling four properties for just under two-thirds of their market value from a few months ago as it looks to cut its debt load.
The properties, three of which are in Bloemfontein and one in Kimberley, will be sold for R98.8m next month despite their market value of R150.9m in February 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Delta to sell four properties at below market value
Former executives have denied any wrongdoing and have said they left to make way for new leadership to drive a turnaround
Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, is selling four properties for just under two-thirds of their market value from a few months ago as it looks to cut its debt load.
The properties, three of which are in Bloemfontein and one in Kimberley, will be sold for R98.8m next month despite their market value of R150.9m in February 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.