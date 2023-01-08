Logistics and warehousing demand to remain high

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
Demand for logistics and warehousing facilities, as well as vacant industrial land has remained high in SA in the past two years.
Vacancies are at a record low with rental growth reported in some instances, according to commercial property services company, Galetti Corporate Real Estate...
