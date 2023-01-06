Here’s where many well-heeled people choose to live

Still tight US labour market could force the Federal Reserve to keep to hawkish stance
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
Plettenberg Bay remains a major home location for wealthy people along with some up and coming small towns, according to a wealth report
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Worried about the rise of new variants and the impact on China’s economy, the US has repeatedly offered mRNA vaccines and other assistance to President Xi Jinping’s government through private channels
Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Many high net worth individuals (HNWIs) prefer their lavish homes to be in quiet small towns far from the big cities.
According to The Africa Wealth Report: 2022, small and some up-and-coming towns are attractive places for wealthy individuals choosing quiet, luxurious lifestyles...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Here’s where many well-heeled people choose to live
Plettenberg Bay remains a major home locality for wealthy people along with some up and coming small towns, according to a wealth report
Many high net worth individuals (HNWIs) prefer their lavish homes to be in quiet small towns far from the big cities.
According to The Africa Wealth Report: 2022, small and some up-and-coming towns are attractive places for wealthy individuals choosing quiet, luxurious lifestyles...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.