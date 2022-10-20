Grit Real Estate gets $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank

Asian shares fell to their lowest since April 2020 as risk appetite among investors faded
‘Jacob Zuma enters guilty plea and asks for his trial to be speedily concluded’, and other unlikely contenders
Crypto-asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Democratic Memory Law, which comes into effect on October 21, annuls all convictions for political, ideological, religious beliefs or sexual orientation during the fascist dictator’s 1939-1975 rule
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Dubbed 'Electrikhana' Block will tear up Las Vegas using an all-electric Audi Hoonitron
Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group has secured $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank. The transaction will be finalised at the end of October.
With this transaction, the group’s seven existing debt exposures will be consolidated into the single sustainability-linked cross-collateralised facility, streamlining Grit’s loan management process and creating scalable solutions for the future...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Grit Real Estate gets $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank
The transaction increases Grit’s weighted debt expiry term giving it certainty in a volatile capital markets environment
Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group has secured $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank. The transaction will be finalised at the end of October.
With this transaction, the group’s seven existing debt exposures will be consolidated into the single sustainability-linked cross-collateralised facility, streamlining Grit’s loan management process and creating scalable solutions for the future...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.