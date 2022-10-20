×

Grit Real Estate gets $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank

The transaction increases Grit’s weighted debt expiry term giving it certainty in a volatile capital markets environment

20 October 2022 - 13:21 Denise Mhlanga

Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group has secured $306m sustainability-linked loan from Standard Bank. The transaction will be finalised at the end of October.

With this transaction, the group’s seven existing debt exposures will be consolidated into the single sustainability-linked cross-collateralised facility, streamlining Grit’s loan management process and creating scalable solutions for the future...

