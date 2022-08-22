Inospace thinks big after success with old buildings and small clients

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Let’s shed the obsession with ‘the economy’ and starting thinking small to tackle SA’s unemployment scourge
Egmont Group comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rudie Opperman, manager for engineering and training at Axis Communications, the Middle East and Africa.
Higher inflation expectations and depreciating currencies will fuel the need for continuing monetary tightening on the continent
Private school operator’s margins remain under pressure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned at the weekend of a risk of more severe attacks
Four belts are on the line and the ‘whole world of boxing will be captivated’
Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s "Landings" exhibition dealt so tenderly with Black gymnasts denied rest, softness, sensitivity, grace, and more, in the pursuit of excellence on the competition floor
Inospace has become SA’s leading owner and operator of serviced logistics after being founded in 2017 with one asset in Cape Town, by taking advantage of the increasing demand for space. It grew assets from R30m in 2017 to R3bn in 2022, with plans to increase this further to R5bn by 2025.
Growing e-commerce and global supply chain challenges are drivers behind demand for logistics space, and the company now has 47 properties in Cape Town and Johannesburg...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inospace thinks big after success with old buildings and small clients
Growth in e-commerce prompts ambitious target for 2025 and off-shore scouting
Inospace has become SA’s leading owner and operator of serviced logistics after being founded in 2017 with one asset in Cape Town, by taking advantage of the increasing demand for space. It grew assets from R30m in 2017 to R3bn in 2022, with plans to increase this further to R5bn by 2025.
Growing e-commerce and global supply chain challenges are drivers behind demand for logistics space, and the company now has 47 properties in Cape Town and Johannesburg...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.