×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Inospace thinks big after success with old buildings and small clients

Growth in e-commerce prompts ambitious target for 2025 and off-shore scouting

BL Premium
22 August 2022 - 16:22 Denise Mhlanga

Inospace has become SA’s leading owner and operator of serviced logistics after being founded in 2017 with one asset in Cape Town, by taking advantage of the increasing demand for space. It grew assets from R30m in 2017 to R3bn in 2022, with plans to increase this further to R5bn by 2025.

Growing e-commerce and global supply chain challenges are drivers behind demand for logistics space, and the company now has 47 properties in Cape Town and Johannesburg...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.