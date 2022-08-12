Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
After the collapse of its dual capital structure into ordinary shares in April, Dipula Income Fund’s credit rating has been upgradeddue to its solid operational performance and stable operating profit throughout the pandemic.
Global Credit Ratings (GCR) upgraded Dipula’s SA long- and short-term debt to BBB+ and A2, respectively, citing certainty that the company will be able to repay its debt after a solid performance. The ratings agency said there could be further ratings improvements if Dipula diversifies its funding sources and lengthens its debt maturity...
Dipula’s credit rating improves thanks to restructuring
