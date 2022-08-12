×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

LISTED PROPERTY

Resilient Reit considers delisting as it questions the value of JSE

The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital

BL Premium
12 August 2022 - 15:01 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 14 August 2022 - 23:00

Resilient Reit has called into question the merits of being listed on the JSE, saying it was considering going private as it was “no longer a given” that being on the local bourse gives firms, in particular property firms, greater access to capital.

“With its advisers, Resilient is evaluating its listing on the JSE and all alternatives with the objective of maintaining high standards of governance and reporting, but with greater efficiency and focus on investor interests, with a view to reducing volatility for investors,” it said on Friday in its interim results to end-June...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.