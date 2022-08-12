Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
Resilient Reit has called into question the merits of being listed on the JSE, saying it was considering going private as it was “no longer a given” that being on the local bourse gives firms, in particular property firms, greater access to capital.
“With its advisers, Resilient is evaluating its listing on the JSE and all alternatives with the objective of maintaining high standards of governance and reporting, but with greater efficiency and focus on investor interests, with a view to reducing volatility for investors,” it said on Friday in its interim results to end-June...
LISTED PROPERTY
Resilient Reit considers delisting as it questions the value of JSE
The firm is looking to reduce volatility for investors, but adds that being listed on the JSE no longer enhances access to capital
