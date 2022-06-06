Companies / Property While Sandton office letting improves, Rosebank is in hot demand Brokers say Rosebank is more popular with tenants due to its pedestrian-friendly environment B L Premium

While Sandton office vacancies rose further due to Covid-19, this trend is being reversed to a degree, but Rosebank remains a preferred location.

The rise in Sandton vacancies, which had already begun before the pandemic hit, were worsened as a result of many people working from home due to lockdown restrictions. But this is changing as demand for well-located and managed premium-grade (P-grade) and A-grade offices is on the rise again...