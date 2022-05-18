Newpark Reit raises dividend after headline earnings double
The company aims to build a portfolio of high-quality property assets that can withstand tough economic times and offer good returns
18 May 2022 - 23:19
Newpark, owner of the JSE’s office building in Johannesburg, more than doubled its headline earnings and declared an increased dividend, as it waits for opportunities to present themselves in the suppressed real estate market.
The real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday its headline earnings per share surged 116.9% to 51.2c in its 2022 results, while its dividend grew 17.63% to 46.91c...
