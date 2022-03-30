Swanky Summer Place in Hyde Park sells for R129m
A consortium of investors and developers buy the Johannesburg landmark property
30 March 2022 - 23:10
Johannesburg’s Summer Place, well-known for hosting lavish events, weddings and conferences, has been sold on auction for R129m.
The live auction for the property on Melville Road in Hyde Park, halfway between Rosebank and Sandton, was conducted by Broll Auctions and Sales on Wednesday...
