Companies / Property Investec Property Fund ups distribution as SA shows recovery A strong performance from its logistics assets in Europe and improved health of tenants in SA helped the group grow its distribution by 11% in 2022

Investec Property Fund (IPF), which owns a diversified portfolio in SA and Europe, has increased its distribution per share for 2022 by double digits, with its offshore interests once again delivering robust results, while there are signs of recovery at home.

The group’s distribution per share rose 10.8% to 102.23c in its year to end-March, an R823m payout for a group valued at R9.63bn on the JSE. This represents a payout ratio of 95%, and operating profit rose 8%, helped by vacancies more than halving in SA and sectoral headwinds for the logistics sector...