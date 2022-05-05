Companies / Property Dipula positions itself for growth after dual share structure resolution The company will continue focusing on strengthening its balance sheet through asset disposals B L Premium

Dipula Income Fund says it is ready to focus on growth and scale and will continue to sell non-core assets after resolving its dual share structure problems.

Dipula listed on the JSE as a real estate investment trust (Reit) in August 2011 with an A- and B-share structure. A shares offer a steady predictable return, while B shares, which have a higher risk profile, have the potential for higher dividends, depending on the company’s earnings...