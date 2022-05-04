Companies / Property MAS agrees to buy retail centres in Romania for R5.3bn Real estate company says Central and Eastern Europe deal could help lift its credit rating to investment grade B L Premium

MAS, a JSE-listed real estate company, has agreed to buy six commercial retail centres in Romania for €319.7m (R5.325bn) as it expands into Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and takes full control of development joint venture PKM Development’s six subsidiaries, which own the centres.

The company said on Wednesday this will allow it to outperform its targets for direct acquisitions...