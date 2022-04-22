CEO of property developer MAS, Martin Slabbert, steps down
Deputy CEO and former CFO Irina Grigore is now at the helm
22 April 2022 - 12:05
Green property developer MAS has appointed a new CEO after Martin Slabbert stepped down as its leader and executive director.
Deputy CEO and former CFO Irina Grigore is now at the helm, the company said in a statement on Friday, and former deputy CEO Raluca Buzuleac is the new CFO...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now