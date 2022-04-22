Companies / Property CEO of property developer MAS, Martin Slabbert, steps down Deputy CEO and former CFO Irina Grigore is now at the helm B L Premium

Green property developer MAS has appointed a new CEO after Martin Slabbert stepped down as its leader and executive director.

Deputy CEO and former CFO Irina Grigore is now at the helm, the company said in a statement on Friday, and former deputy CEO Raluca Buzuleac is the new CFO...