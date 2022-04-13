Companies / Property Growthpoint Properties gets first BB+ Fitch rating, with stable outlook An improvement in SA’s operating environment and property market fundamentals could lead to a positive outlook for the company B L Premium

Fitch Ratings has for the first time assigned SA’s largest listed property company, Growthpoint, with a long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating.

The BB+ rating, which is one rung below investment grade, comes with a stable outlook...