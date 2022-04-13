×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Growthpoint Properties gets first BB+ Fitch rating, with stable outlook

An improvement in SA’s operating environment and property market fundamentals could lead to a positive outlook for the company

BL Premium
13 April 2022 - 20:28 Denise Mhlanga

Fitch Ratings has for the first time assigned SA’s largest listed property company, Growthpoint, with a long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating.

The BB+ rating, which is one rung below investment grade, comes with a stable outlook...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now