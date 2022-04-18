Companies / Property SA property records positive returns, but growth is still a concern Industrial sector continues to outperform, while the office sector remains in the doldrums B L Premium

Though property returns are far from their historic highs, the market has bounced back from negative returns in 2020. But growth in the economy and sector remains a concern.

SA’s operating environment remains challenging, characterised by oversupply of property in the office markets and rental growth still under pressure...