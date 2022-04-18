SA property records positive returns, but growth is still a concern
Industrial sector continues to outperform, while the office sector remains in the doldrums
18 April 2022 - 17:49
Though property returns are far from their historic highs, the market has bounced back from negative returns in 2020. But growth in the economy and sector remains a concern.
SA’s operating environment remains challenging, characterised by oversupply of property in the office markets and rental growth still under pressure...
