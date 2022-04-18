Companies / Property Fortress forks out R4.4bn on flagship development B L Premium

Fortress Reit is developing Eastport Logistics Park at an estimated cost of R4.4bn on completion. The flagship asset is located in Gauteng’s prime logistics node northeast of the intersection of the R21 and R25.

Pick n Pay is relocating its distribution centre in Longmeadow to the park in May 2023, taking up 165,000m2 of gross lettable area, with an option to renew its 15-year lease agreement...