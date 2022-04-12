Companies / Property Industrial property sector continues to outperform Demand for quality modern logistics and warehousing facilities exceeds available supply B L Premium

Industrial property, which has consistently outperformed other sectors in the past two years, is not slowing down. Instead, demand for logistics and warehousing facilities is outstripping supply, resulting in rental growth.

According to the Rode Report for the first quarter of 2022, industrial sector vacancies are low and edging closer to the pre-Covid-19 average of about 4% recorded in 2019. In the first quarter of 2022, it decreased slightly to 4.3% from 4.8% in the first quarter of 2021...