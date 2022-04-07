Companies / Property Q&A: Liberty Two Degrees CEO Beattie on luxury retail brands and experiential retail Now that trading restrictions have been lifted, shoppers are back in big malls, with luxury retail brands accounting for most of the spending B L Premium

Long before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the retail environment was changing to focus more on customer experience and giving shoppers a reason to visit malls.

JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit), Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) which co-owns property assets that are primarily retail focused, introduced experiential retail across its shopping centres to meet shopper demands and remain relevant in an evolving retail sector...