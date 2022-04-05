Heriot lifts stake slightly in takeover target Safari
Heriot has acquired another 1.8-million shares of Safari Investments, bringing its stake to 19.2%
05 April 2022 - 14:05
Property group Heriot Reit has acquired another 1.8-million shares of Safari Investments, worth R10m, bringing its total stake to 19.2%.
Heriot, which had held failed merger talks with Safari in 2020, thinks its portfolio of shopping centres is complementary to Safari’s business, and has been looking to increase its shareholding...
