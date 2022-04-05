Companies / Property Heriot lifts stake slightly in takeover target Safari Heriot has acquired another 1.8-million shares of Safari Investments, bringing its stake to 19.2% B L Premium

Property group Heriot Reit has acquired another 1.8-million shares of Safari Investments, worth R10m, bringing its total stake to 19.2%.

Heriot, which had held failed merger talks with Safari in 2020, thinks its portfolio of shopping centres is complementary to Safari’s business, and has been looking to increase its shareholding...