Companies / Property

Spear Reit shareholders can expect 15% pay rise

Cape Town-based property company is aiming for a threefold increase in its portfolio over the next six years

05 April 2022 - 13:02 Nico Gous

Spear Reit, which is looking to triple its property portfolio over the next six years, has flagged a 15% rise in annual shareholder payouts. 

In a trading statement on Tuesday the company forecasts a distribution of between 67.51c and 69.25c a share for the financial year ending February 28 2022 from 58.70c a year earlier. ..

