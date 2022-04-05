Companies / Property Spear Reit shareholders can expect 15% pay rise Cape Town-based property company is aiming for a threefold increase in its portfolio over the next six years B L Premium

Spear Reit, which is looking to triple its property portfolio over the next six years, has flagged a 15% rise in annual shareholder payouts.

In a trading statement on Tuesday the company forecasts a distribution of between 67.51c and 69.25c a share for the financial year ending February 28 2022 from 58.70c a year earlier. ..