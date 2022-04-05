Spear Reit shareholders can expect 15% pay rise
Cape Town-based property company is aiming for a threefold increase in its portfolio over the next six years
05 April 2022 - 13:02
Spear Reit, which is looking to triple its property portfolio over the next six years, has flagged a 15% rise in annual shareholder payouts.
In a trading statement on Tuesday the company forecasts a distribution of between 67.51c and 69.25c a share for the financial year ending February 28 2022 from 58.70c a year earlier. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now