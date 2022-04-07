×

Dipula shareholders vote in favour of collapsing dual share structure

The transaction enables the company to position itself for growth

07 April 2022 - 19:32 Denise Mhlanga

A majority of Dipula Income Fund shareholders voted in favour of collapsing the dual A- and B-share structure into a single class of ordinary shares in Thursday’s combined shareholder meeting.

This follows the proposal pitched to shareholders earlier in 2022 for a share swap (exchange) ratio, in which Dipula will buy back and cancel all its issued A-shares shares at a swap ratio of 2.4 B-shares for every A-share in issue...

