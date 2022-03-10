City of Joburg to charge a one-off levy on new property developments
Failure to comply will result in municipality not approving developments or providing necessary clearance certificates
10 March 2022 - 17:13
The City of Joburg will start charging a one-off levy on property developers to fund increased infrastructure demands that arise from new developments.
But the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) body say the move is illegal and could result in its members paying double for the same service...
