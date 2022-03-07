Online not a threat to our malls, says MAS incoming CEO Irina Grigore
The company benefits from sustained high growth in Central and Eastern European consumption
07 March 2022 - 17:20
JSE-listed MAS Real Estate says the trend in consumption growth in the Central and Eastern European markets will continue to outpace online penetration, and will not have any material effect on its operations.
Incoming CEO and chief financial officer, Irina Grigore, who is on an investor roadshow, told Business Day that online is a reality, and many retailers are embracing this trend but still choose to have a physical store to meet shopper demand...
