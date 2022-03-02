Companies / Property Raven Property says it may forgo dividend payments amid the Ukraine-Russia war Its immediate focus is to ensure the liquidity of the company B L Premium

Raven Property Group, which invests in A-grade warehousing parks in Russia, says it is unlikely that dividends for the year ended December 31 and quarter ending March 31, will be paid out due to the situation in Ukraine and the tragic consequences unfolding in that country.

Its focus is on ensuring the liquidity of the company, while the ability to continue to access funds of its Russian subsidiaries, and convert these funds at correct currency levels at a commercial exchange rate remains the greatest uncertainty...