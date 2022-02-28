Companies / Property Spear Reit plans to grow assets to R15bn over the next six years JSE-listed Spear owns 32 assets in the Western Cape, predominantly in the Cape Town region B L Premium

Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi says the company intends to grow its portfolio from R4.56bn to R15bn over the next six years.

Rossi told Business Day that with a strong balance sheet, the company was well-positioned for growth and is seeking value-add opportunities. The focus is not only in conventional real-estate assets but also in the data centre space, given the location and electrical supply availability in some of the group’s industrial assets...