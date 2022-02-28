Spear Reit plans to grow assets to R15bn over the next six years
JSE-listed Spear owns 32 assets in the Western Cape, predominantly in the Cape Town region
28 February 2022 - 17:33
Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi says the company intends to grow its portfolio from R4.56bn to R15bn over the next six years.
Rossi told Business Day that with a strong balance sheet, the company was well-positioned for growth and is seeking value-add opportunities. The focus is not only in conventional real-estate assets but also in the data centre space, given the location and electrical supply availability in some of the group’s industrial assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now