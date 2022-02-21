Companies / Property Mixed-use could be the saving grace of property companies B L Premium

Some analysts say mixed-use precincts that include residential, retail and office properties are popular with buyers, investors and tenants, with the sector doing better than its stand-alone counterparts.

Simon Wilkins, head of global corporate services for Galetti Corporate Real Estate, a commercial property and advisory company, said mixed-use developments may be the best chance the commercial property sector has of recouping the losses it has experienced over the past five years. The SA listed property index has lost about 50% over the past five years...