Companies / Property Capital & Counties says Covent Garden is still outperforming Mixed-use property group experiences strong leasing demand and an increase in footfall and sales

Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says strong leasing activity at its mixed-use Covent Garden in London’s West End saw valuation rise 4.6% on a like-for-like basis to £1.7bn in the second half.

“With footfall continuing to increase and customer sales approaching 2019 levels, Covent Garden is the most vibrant district in the West End and is well-positioned for further rental growth,” said Capco CEO Ian Hawksworth...