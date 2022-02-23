Capital & Counties says Covent Garden is still outperforming
Mixed-use property group experiences strong leasing demand and an increase in footfall and sales
23 February 2022 - 19:45
Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says strong leasing activity at its mixed-use Covent Garden in London’s West End saw valuation rise 4.6% on a like-for-like basis to £1.7bn in the second half.
“With footfall continuing to increase and customer sales approaching 2019 levels, Covent Garden is the most vibrant district in the West End and is well-positioned for further rental growth,” said Capco CEO Ian Hawksworth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now