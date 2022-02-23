Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle posts strong sales recovery as European shoppers return to malls

Since the beginning of 2021 shoppers have been buying more products during mall visits

BL Premium
23 February 2022 - 21:21 Denise Mhlanga

Central and Eastern Europe premier shopping centre owner Nepi Rockcastle says retail sales are returning to, and even exceeding, pre-pandemic levels in all the months free from trading restrictions.

In its annual results for the period ending December 31 2021, Nepi reported a 25% increase in sales as shoppers bought more products with each mall visit, while reducing the number of visits, a trend which started in 2020. Footfall and retail sales recorded a 9.5% and 25% increase, respectively, in 2021...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now