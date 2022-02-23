Nepi Rockcastle posts strong sales recovery as European shoppers return to malls
Since the beginning of 2021 shoppers have been buying more products during mall visits
23 February 2022 - 21:21
Central and Eastern Europe premier shopping centre owner Nepi Rockcastle says retail sales are returning to, and even exceeding, pre-pandemic levels in all the months free from trading restrictions.
In its annual results for the period ending December 31 2021, Nepi reported a 25% increase in sales as shoppers bought more products with each mall visit, while reducing the number of visits, a trend which started in 2020. Footfall and retail sales recorded a 9.5% and 25% increase, respectively, in 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now